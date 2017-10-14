Beers and cheers are being had at Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre for Oktoberfest. Live entertainment and traditional foods and drinks are present for the event, along with with Munich’s #1 beer, Paulaner.
- News
- Events
- Advertise
- News Tips
|Now
17 °C
63 °F
|Sat
20 °C
69 °F
|Sun
22 °C
72 °F
|Mon
14 °C
57 °F
Beers and cheers are being had at Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre for Oktoberfest. Live entertainment and traditional foods and drinks are present for the event, along with with Munich’s #1 beer, Paulaner.
Comment With Facebook