Mayor Drew Dilkens invited residents to join him along with the Neighbourhood Watch and Windsor Police Service on a walk along the Ganatchio trail Sunday morning.

This walk was to show support for Mrs. Widholm, the woman who was viciously attacked while taking a walk in the area. They also took the opportunity to show that the trails are safe, and that the community is here for one another. Hundreds of people came, filling the trails and showing the outpouring support Windsorites have for each other.

There is no new information on how Mrs. Widholm is doing as of yet; she is still in the hospital.