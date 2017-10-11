Essex County laid over 200 charges over the long weekend on area highways.

Police laid 227 speeding charge, three seatbelt charges, one distracted driving charge, 63 hazardous moving violations, one impaired driving charge and one warn range suspensions.

Essex County OPP officers investigated 29 motor vehicle collisions this year between October 6th and 9th, 2017 compared to 38 last year at this time.

“A reduction in the number of motor vehicle collisions investigated by OPP members across Essex County this past Thanksgiving as compared to last year is refreshing news. The instances of motorist not adhering to posted speed limit signs continues to be identified as a concern with Essex County OPP members laying the highest number of speeding charges throughout West Region. Speed is a major contributor to motor vehicle collisions and we urge the public to respect all posted speed laws,” said Glenn Miller, Detachment Commander Essex County OPP.