Essex OPP are looking for a suspect after he tried to get a young girl into his car.

OPP say that around 1:30pm on October 30th, 2017 a 12-year-old girl was walking back to school on her lunch hour when she was approached by a man in a vehicle in the vicinity of Sunset Drive in Harrow.

The lone male occupant asked her to get into the car. The young girl refused and ran directly to school where staff immediately contacted police.

The suspect could only be described as in his 50’s with balding grey hair and having a deep voice.

The vehicle was described as an older champagne coloured four-door sedan with no window tint. It was last observed turning west onto King Street from Sunset Avenue in Harrow.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police Major Crime Unit at 519-723-2491.