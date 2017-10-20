On October 18th, 2017 the OPP conducted overhead traffic enforcement on Highway 401 in Essex County.

The OPP’s CESSNA 206 fixed wing aircraft which is part of the current fleet that began enforcing traffic violations from the sky in 1966 assisted local OPP members in making Essex County roads safer for our residents and visitors.

As a result 16 charges were laid for speeding, 13 for commercial vehicle following too closely, two for driving while suspended, seven other highway traffic act charges, two charges under the compulsory automobile insurance act, and two charges for driving while disqualified.