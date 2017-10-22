Partly CloudyNow
Sunday October 22nd, 2017

Posted at 2:54pm

City News
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation has issued a second-quarter for July to September, 2017 non-tax gaming revenue payment of $2,477,896 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

“Revenues from OLG gaming sites allow host municipalities to invest in and upgrade their infrastructure and support various community organizations and initiatives,” said Charles Sousa, Minister of Finance. “The people of Ontario benefit from these gaming revenues through provincial investment in key public services like health care and education.”

 

Since May 1994, Windsor has received more than $44 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

