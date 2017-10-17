In honour of the City of Windsor 125th anniversary, Mayor Drew Dilkens will present 25 awards recognizing passionate, community-minded citizens who have helped to make Windsor the great city it is.

“The city’s 125th anniversary provides us with a unique opportunity to reflect on how far we have come as a city and to recognize the people and groups that work hard to help our city thrive,” said Mayor Dilkens. “I am particularly interested in nominations for those who have never been recognized for their service to Windsor and I encourage residents to think about the people they know who have quietly given time to making our community a wonderful place to live.”

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Good Neighbour

Team Excellence

Diversity

Youth (4 categories)

Fundraising

Civic Booster

Civic Booster – Youth

Accessibility

Arts

Heritage

Senior

Education

Healthy Community

Sports

Athletics & Recreation

Environment Safety

Innovation

Social Media

Mentorship

Inspiration

Spirit of Windsor Award

The recipients of these awards will have demonstrated an extraordinary effort to making Windsor a better place not just for themselves, but for their neighbours, friends and community.

Applications and Award criteria are available on the Celebrating 2017 website www.celebrating2017.ca, or by emailing [email protected] Deadline for nominations is November 24th, 2017.

Award recipients will be notified by December 8th and recognized on Tuesday, December 19th at a reception at Willistead Manor.