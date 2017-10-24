Plans to bring high-speed rail to the Toronto-Windsor corridor are moving forward with the establishment of a HSR Planning Advisory Board to provide strategic support on the landmark project.

The new board will engage with the private sector, stakeholders and Indigenous communities. The team members will bring a breadth and depth of expertise to the project, including in the high-tech and innovation sectors; engineering, environmental sciences and transportation planning; and the financing and delivery of infrastructure projects. Members will include the best and brightest in these fields from across Ontario and Canada.

The first phase of this project will begin with service from Toronto to London, then expand with service from London to Windsor in the second phase of construction.

A website has also been launched with details of what high-speed rail will mean for people in Southwestern Ontario and across the province, and how people can provide feedback and input.