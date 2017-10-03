Holiday Beach Conservation Area has a new cottage available to rent.

“Our new cottage is exquisitely designed for couples or families,” reports Kevin Money, ERCA’s Director of Conservation Services. “Located in the heart of a mature Carolinian forest, this waterfront is steps away from Lake Erie’s sandy beach, with breathtaking views.”

This property is the only cottage within the Conservation Area, and features a high level of privacy, and can sleep up to 10 guests. It has an outdoor living space with gas barbecue, eating area, conversation area and fire pit. The dark skies in the park are perfect for evening star-gazing. The interior includes modern conveniences such as a smart television, full size stove and fridge. Linens are provided, and there are laundry services available at the on-site seasonal campground.

“To kick off our rental season, we will offer nightly rentals at a cost of $200 per night,” Money said. “We’ve already seen a high level of interest, so we expect it to rent out quickly.”

Rental information can be found online at www.erca.org/holidaybeachcottage.