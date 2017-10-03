The joy of the holiday season arrives early at Caesars Windsor when award-winning multi-platinum superstar Mariah Carey, brings her live show to town on Friday, November 17th at 9 pm.

With limited international dates, The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor is Mariah Carey’s only Canadian tour stop during her acclaimed All I Want for Christmas Is You concert series.

The series celebrates Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas catalogue, which includes 1994’s Merry Christmas and 2010’s Merry Christmas II You featuring all your holiday favourites. In the 22 years since Mariah released her first Christmas single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” her collection of holiday music has become more than just a fan favourite, but a classic catalogue and a true holiday staple. The iconic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is not only Mariah Carey’s biggest selling song, but with over 14 million copies sold and counting, it is one of the bestselling songs of all time—Christmas or otherwise. Carey will showcase her full holiday discography highlighting her incomparable voice and masterful arrangements on holiday classics such as “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “O Holy Night.”

In addition to critically acclaimed roles in such theatrical films as Precious, and her voice work as Mayor Marion Grange in The Lego Batman Movie, Mariah Carey has regularly brought her talents to television audiences.

Tickets start at $55 Canadian + applicable taxes and will go on sale on Friday, October 13th. Box Office hours are Friday, Saturday, Sunday from noon to 8 pm and on additional show days. Show days open until midnight.