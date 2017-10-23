An 18-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges after he took off from police and ended up crashing in a Starbucks drive-thru.

Police say that around 2pm Friday they were conducting radar on the Expressway when they came across a vehicle 126km/hr in a 100km/hr zone.

Officers observed the vehicle exit the off-ramp on Huron Church Road, located the vehicle a short distance away and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle continued to accelerate at a high rate of speed and officers didn’t engage in a pursuit for public safety reasons.

A short time later, officers found the same vehicle was involved in a collision in a parking lot in the area of Huron Church Road and Totten Street.

The vehicle had gone the wrong way in a drive thru and struck another vehicle. As officers approached, a citizen pointed toward a minivan which was driving away. They advised that the driver of the black car got into the minivan and he was fleeing the scene.

Officers stopped the minivan and placed the driver under arrest. The suspect was in the passenger’s seat, and he attempted to flee again but was also placed under arrest.

The investigation revealed that the passenger was the same male who was driving the black car and who left the scene of the collision. Officers also found that the driver was attempting to assist the suspect and he was subsequently charged.

Officers attended the scene of the accident and located a loaded handgun on the floor of the black vehicle.

The 18-year-old is charged with dangerous driving, fail to stop at an accident, possession of a firearm without a licence, and carless storage of a firearm.

A 43-year-old male from Windsor is charged with accessory after the fact – dangerous driving and accessory after the fact – failure to stop at an accident.