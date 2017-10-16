A 20-year-old Windsor man is facing several charges after a weekend stabbing.

Police say that around 2:30am on Saturday, October 14th, 2017 they were called to the area of the 1400 block of Curry Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived and found male victim, in his thirties, suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed there had been a group of people fighting in the middle of the street. The victim yelled at them to move along and they left the area. The group returned shortly after and one of the males was observed kicking and damaging the screen door of a nearby residence. The victim ran after the group and got into an altercation with one of the males. During the altercation the victim sustained the injuries.

Police were able to identify the alleged suspect, and around 3:30pm, officers attended a residence in the 1200 block of Dufferin Place and arrested the suspect without incident.

He was also found to be breaching conditions to not possess any weapons and curfew conditions.

The suspect is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5000, two counts of breach of recognizance, and breach of probation.