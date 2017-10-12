LaSalle Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store.

Officers were called around 4:30 this morning after the robbery took place at the Mac’s Convenience store located at 2055 Sandwich West Parkway.

A white male possibly in his mid 20’s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, medium build entered the store. He waited at the check out counter for the clerk. Once the clerk arrived at the counter he demanded money from the clerk. The clerk complied and gave the robber all the money in the cash register. The robber then quickly fled the store in an unknown direction. The store clerk then called police who arrived quickly and checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. A K-9 unit attended the scene and checked the area.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, light grey/blue Henley shirt, full black mask, clear safety style glasses, black gloves, dark track pants with diagonal zipper pockets, and black under armour runners with white trim on the soles.

Police are hoping area residents can check their own surveillance cameras to see if the suspect walked by their homes or got into a nearby vehicle.

If you know the suspect or can help identify him, call LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210.