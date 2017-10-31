

Windsor Police are warning the public of the “Lottery Scam”, after a local family lost a lot of money.

Police say that the incident happened after a local resident received a phone call and was advised that they won 2.5 million but they had to pay a fee for the cost of shipping and taxes.

After paying she was advised the prize increased to several million dollars but there was additional fees, taxes, costs for briefcase, final delivery fees, etc.

There were several more exchanges and transactions with the fraudster, resulting in a loss of over $24,000 for the supposed prize money.

They eventually spoke to a friend who advised that it was a scam and they reported the incident to police.

The Windsor Police Service reminds the public to be vigilant when receiving unsolicited emails, text messages or phone calls. You should not have to pay money to receive money or a prize and if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.