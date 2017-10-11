Local authors Chris Edwards and Elaine Weeks of Walkerville Publishing are set to release their seventh book this Friday titled 5000 Ways You Know You’re From Detroit.

Following on the heels of their two-time Canadian best seller, 500 Ways You Know You’re From Windsor, the 480 page book on Detroit looks what makes up the motor city.

Detroit icons, drive-ins, diners, bars, movie houses, hotels, fun spots, downtown, the suburbs, sport legends, music makers, entertainers, local TV and radio, and all things made in Detroit are included.

The book launch takes place this Friday, overreaction 13th at the Walkerville Brewery. The evening includes a book signing from 6pm to 8pm, Windsor heritage award presentation to the authors by the University of Windsor at 7pm, plus a photo show & sale of Windsor and Detroit vintage prints from 6pm to 9pm.