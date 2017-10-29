Written by For The Love of Paws:

Alice is a 5 year old, Yorkie/Terrier Mix.

From her foster Mom,

Meet Alice with a capital A! Little alpha Alice is an absolute delight. At 10 lbs, 5 years old, Alice is in her prime. She’s cute, so cute you’ll be giving people their morning smiles as you take this enthusiastic, dancing girl out on her walk. An outdoorsy kind of pup, Alice loves being outside, and walks are her favorite time of day. She gets up on her hind feet and dances for just about everyone you intro…duce her to, and keeps pesky squirrels in their place… up in the trees. When not outside, Alice is happy to play with her stuffies, or retrieve a ball for you (we’re not quite at the point where she’ll willingly give it up… but we’re getting there.) Alice is oh so affectionate, showering you with love whenever you come home, or invite her up on the couch or into bed with you. As a alpha girl, Alice is probably best as the only dog in the house, and really, she’s all you’ll need. With a dominant cat, though, Alice respects boundaries. Alice is house trained, and has had no accidents, telling you when she needs to go out. If you’re looking for a smart cutie with personality plus, Alice won’t disappoint.