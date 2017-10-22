Written by For The Love of Paws:

Lillie is a 6 year old 18lbs.Corgi/ Fox Terrier Mix.

Lillie is the complete furry package of cuteness. She is a total sweetie. She loves belly rubs and will roll over for one anytime anywhere. She would rather curl up on the couch beside you than play fetch, which by the way she is pretty good at. Loves to people watch.. Something takes over that cute little dog and she becomes the Great Squirrel Hunter although I don’t know what… she would do if she ever caught one. Totally house trained and hasn’t had any accidents at all. Very gentle with kids although probably not the greatest around really young ones, she feels nervous. She can sit, speak, and stop walking for treats. Lillie isn’t the best on a leash she’s in a hurry to get to the next stop or tree. . Over all Lillie is a really good pup, very smart and well mannered, anyone would be lucky to have her, she has lots of love to give!!

Lillie gets along with other dogs but it is best she not go home with cats.