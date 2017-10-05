The fourth annual LaSalle Craft Beer Festival takes place on Friday, October 6th from 5pm to midnight and Saturday, October 7th from 2pm to midnight rain or shine in their huge, heated tent at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex/

Along with 12 local craft beverage providers, live music will be performed throughout the event. Food will also be available from Butchers on the Block, Road Chef, and Wheely Scrumptious. Each food truck will have their own menu and pricing. There will be some delicious snacks and treats that are sure to compliment craft beer.

Admission at the gate will be $20 per person and includes entrance to the festival and a sampler mug.

Beverage tokens are $1.50 each. One token will provide a 3 oz. Craft beer sample, and two tokens a 6 oz. Craft beer sample. A maximum of 12 tokens can be purchased at one time. Token sales will end at 11pm each night, and beverage service stops at 11:30pm each night. Refunds will be issued for unused tokens. There will be 12 local craft beverage providers for your tasting enjoyment!

Government issued ID is mandatory. Nobody under the age of 19 will be allowed into the festival at any time.

Duffel bags, back packs, large bags or any other carrying containers will not be allowed inside the festival area. Ladies small handbags will be permitted, however, will be subject to examination. All guests are encouraged to leave all unnecessary items at home.