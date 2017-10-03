An alert neighbor helped police arrest a break and enter suspect.

Police say that on September 30th just before 5pm a resident in the area of Huron Street and Mayfair Avenue heard the sound of glass shattering at a neighbour’s house.

When they went to check, they discovered that the rear patio door had been smashed. The neighbour then called police.

Officers quickly converged in the area and stopped a vehicle and arrested a 25-year-old Amherstburg man and charged him with break and enter, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.