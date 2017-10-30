OvercastNow
Monday October 30th, 2017

Posted at 9:00am

Halloween
Janisse Funeral Home will host its inaugural Howloween Hound Costume Party at their Ouellette Avenue location on Halloween Day.

The party will run from 3pm to 6pm with judging of dog costumes by representatives from Second Chance Animal Rescue and The Humane Society at 5pm.

There will also be a BBQ, refreshments, games, a treat bag for kids in costume, and a pet friendly bake sale.

For a $5 donation per dog, your contest entry donations go to the Second Chance Animal Rescue and The Humane Society.

