The Jack Miner Migratory Bird Foundation is looking for 12 new banners for the Jack Miner Drive Thru Art Gallery.

Artists and designers are invited to submit up to three entries for the design of banners. Successful designs will be digitally printed on high-quality outdoor banners to be displayed across the Town of Kingsville.

This is not an art contest rather it is a community spirit project.

For complete guidelines, check out their website.

Banners will be installed in April 2018 as part of National Wildlife Week commemorations