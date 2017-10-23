Environment Canada warns that strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected Tuesday.

Winds are forecast to increase Monday night with gusts up to 80 km/h expected by early Tuesday morning. The strongest gusts are likely along the shores of Lake Huron and Lake Erie.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority warns that there is the possibility for near shore breakwall damage and erosion with wave overtopping and spray along the west side of Leamington, west of Point Pelee National Park, Kingsville and Essex.

The west and south shorelines of the Township of Pelee could also experience high winds.