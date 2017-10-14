Environment Canada warns that very strong winds expected Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

They say that a low pressure system developing over Colorado is forecast to track northeast across the Great Lakes and Central Ontario into Quebec tonight and Sunday.

A sharp cold front associated with this low pressure area will blast across Southern Ontario Sunday. Very strong southwest to west winds and falling temperatures are expected to herald the arrival of this cold front in the afternoon. Wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h will be quite likely in most areas.

They say that occasional gusts to 90 km/h are not completely out of the question, especially in exposed areas near the Great Lakes.

With most trees still in partial to full leaf, these winds may be strong enough to cause some tree damage in exposed areas Sunday, leading to the potential for isolated power outages.

Winds are expected to slowly diminish Sunday night.