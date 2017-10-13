A police investigation has led to charges for a Windsor man.

In mid September, police say that the Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) received information from the Ontario Provincial Police Child Sexual Exploitation Unit in relation to a suspect allegedly sharing images of child pornography online from a residence in Windsor.

Officers applied for and were granted judicial permission to review records related to the involved internet subscriber’s address. Through the investigation officers from the ICE Unit were able to identify the alleged suspect. They were also granted a warrant to search the involved residence.

On Wednesday October 11th, 2017 at approximately 1:30pm, officers executed the search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Garden Court Drive.

The suspect was placed under arrest without incident and officers seized a number of electronic devices.

Sean Tujaka, a 28-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of child pornography and make available child pornography.