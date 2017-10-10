Partly CloudyNow
19 °C
66 °F
Partly CloudyTue
21 °C
69 °F		RainWed
15 °C
59 °F		OvercastThu
19 °C
67 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday October 10th, 2017

Posted at 10:00am

Amherstburg
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A public information session is planned for this week in Amherstburg regarding the Basement Flooding Protection Subsidy Program.

Amherstburg is offering a financial subsidy to disconnect foundation drains that are connected to the sanitary sewer, install a backwater valve on the internal plumbing system in existing homes and, install a sump pump overflow to discharge outside to surface (applies to existing sump pumps only).

The public information session will be held on Thursday, October 12th , 2017 at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 9560 Walker Road from 6pm to 9pm.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.