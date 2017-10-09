The City of Windsor is getting better at energy consumption during Earth Hour according to a city report.

During Earth Hour that took place on Saturday, March 25th, Enwin Utilities reported a 2.3% drop in electricity consumption compared to the 2.0 % decrease in 2016.

The total drop in consumption was 6MW or enough power to serve 1,900 homes.

Earth Hour is an international lights out event with the goal to have as many world-wide individuals and businesses as possible turn off their lights for one hour at 8:30pm to raise awareness about climate change and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Since 2009, the City of Windsor has participation in Earth Hour through promotion as well as the turning off of all non-essential lighting at City facilities.