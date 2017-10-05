

Residential house sales were down 18.8% in September, compared to the same time one year ago according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors. Sales year to date are up 1.51%.

Last month, 453 homes were sold, compared with 553 in September 2016.

It was in South Windsor where most homes changed hands with 87 sold, followed by Central Windsor/Downtown with 81, and East Windsor saw 66 homes sold.

In the county, Lakeshore was the most popular area with 66 houses sold, LaSalle saw 59 and Kingsville and Leamington had 42.