The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to close out Canada 150 with its 19th annual tour.

The CP Holiday Train program launched in 1999 and has since raised more than C$13 million and four million pounds of food for communities along CP’s routes in Canada and the United States.

Beginning in Montreal on November 25th and 26th, 2017, two trains will make the festive journey, travelling through both the U.S. and Canada to bring holiday cheer to 182 communities along CP’s network.

The train will make a stop for the first time in Chatham on November 30th at 2:30pm and will then head to Windsor for 5:20pm.

Musical guests Jim Cuddy, Devin Cuddy and Kelly Prescott will preform at both tour stops.