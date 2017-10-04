Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex has appointed Fiona Coughlin as their new Executive Director.

Formerly Director of Development at the Downtown Mission, Coughlin will now lead the Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex team as they mobilize volunteers and community partners in building affordable housing and promote home ownership as a means to break the cycle of poverty.

Coughlin’s goal will be to expand the local Habitat’s community profile and increase philanthropic support to continue the steady progress of housing families. Habitat recently completed their 62nd home and is now planning work on home number 63 in Leamington.

“I am proud to have the opportunity to work with a team that has done so much to change lives in Windsor. Habitat for Humanity is an organization with a proven model that meaningfully addresses the cycle of poverty through delivering affordable housing. If we, as a community, can work collaboratively with families in need of decent affordable housing we can change the landscape and elevate entire communities in Windsor,” said Coughlin.