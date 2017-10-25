Grow On Windsor make a return this November.

This annual initiative created by the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation allows men to let their staches and beards grow with wild abandon in support of cancer awareness, research & treatment for men living in Windsor/Essex.

Last years campaign raised over $190,000 which enabled the foundation to purchase tools used in the treatment of cancer affecting men, such as bladder scanner, vital machine monitors, IV poles, brachy therapy equipment and an immobilization system used for radiation treatment.

In two years Grow On and the community has raised over $400,000.

Visit GrowOnWindsor.com to pledge or register as a team or individual today.