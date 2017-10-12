Windsor Police have received an $84,867 grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services to help combat pharmacy-related crimes in the area.

Police say throughout the Windsor-Essex region there are 147 pharmacies, 100 of which are in Windsor alone.

The Windsor-Essex Pharmacy Safety Initiative is a multi-partnered public safety enhancement approach that police say will apply unique methodologies to directly confront crime and emerging safety issues around neighbourhood pharmacies.

The approach is crime prevention centred, according to police, and will use a wide array of new and proven techniques and strategies that are specifically designed to address the unique crime and disorder patterns associated with pharmacies.

The first stage of the initiative will involve the completion of a safety questionnaire by each pharmacy.

During stage two, police will conduct a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design assessment of each pharmacy.

The initiative will then proceed with implementation of recognized techniques designed to reduce the identified and targeted crimes.