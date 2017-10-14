The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch.

Sustained winds of 40 to 50 km/hr with the potential for gusts from 70 to 90 km/hr are predicted to start late tonight from the south-southwest and transition to west-northwest on Sunday.

During the predicted south, southwest and west winds, they is a possibility of flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves exists along the Lake Erie shoreline on the south and west sides of Pelee Island, Leamington, Kingsville, Essex and Amherstburg.

During the predicted northwest winds, a possibility of flooding, shoreline erosion and damaging waves exists along the Lake Erie shoreline on the

north and west sides of Pelee Island and along the Lake St. Clair shoreline in the Towns of Tecumseh and Lakeshore.