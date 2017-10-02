Windsor Police say that around 5:30am on Sunday October 1st, 2017 they were called to the 200 block of Bridge Avenue regarding a report of a robbery just occurred.

They say that a 20-year-old male victim had attended a house party at this location, and that during the party, an altercation broke out, and the victim decided to leave.

As he was exiting, he was threatened and robbed at gun point by a male suspect who demanded the victim turn over jewelry he was wearing.

The victim complied, and then fled the scene in a vehicle with his companions and reported the incident.

The victim was able to provide descriptions of the male suspect and stolen jewelry.

At approximately 6:15am a cab arrived at the residence involved in the robbery. Two customers were inside the cab, a male and female.

Police approached and immediately noted that the male matched the provided description of the wanted suspect in the robbery. He was arrested without incident. The male was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun as well as some of the stolen jewelry.

Officers also found that the female occupant of the cab was in possession of some of the stolen jewelry. She too was arrested at the scene without incident.

Joel Ramocan, a 25-year-old male, is charged with robbery with weapon, carry concealed weapon, pointing a firearm, unlicensed person possess prohibited weapon, possession of stolen property under $5000, uttering a threat to cause death, and breach recognizance-prior condition not to possess any weapon.

Navada Hill, a 22-year-old female from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property under $5000.