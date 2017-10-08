Partly CloudyNow
18 °C
64 °F
Partly CloudySun
23 °C
73 °F		Partly CloudyMon
25 °C
77 °F		ClearTue
22 °C
71 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Sunday October 8th, 2017

Posted at 7:23am

Kingsville
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Kingsville Fire photo

A fire in Kingsville is out

Kingsville and Essex Fire crews were called to the home on Arner Townline south of County Road 20 around 5am.

It was brought under control about an hour later.

The cause or damage estimate has not been released.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.