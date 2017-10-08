Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Everyone meet Timmy (aka Timbit), a very playful and curious two-and-a-half year old terrier/lab mix. While Timbit tends to be a bit on the shy side when he first meets new people/dogs, he warms up very quickly. He actually prefers the company of bigger rather than little dogs, and also enjoys swimming! Timmy can get a little nervous if there is too much going on around him but, with a calming voice and soothing hand, he tends to settle quickly. He is an extreme cuddler, loves going for walks (with a sweater if it’s chilly), and enjoys play time and a great game of catch, too! Don’t feel like playing right now? No problem! He will entertain himself with a good chew toy for a while.

Timbit would do best in a home WITHOUT cats or smaller dogs, is fully crate and house trained and must go to a home with a fully fenced-in yard. If you are looking for a great companion look no further, this is your guy!

Timbit’s adoption fee includes all up-to-date vaccines, flea and heartwood treatment, neutering, microchip and six weeks of pet health insurance.