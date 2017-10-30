Windsor Police busted a drug lab on Friday.

Police say that an investigation was underway surrounding an adult male was in possession of a firearm. Officers applied for and were granted judicial permission to search the man’s residence located in the 2600 block of Gem Avenue for firearm related offences.

On Friday October 27th, 2017 at approximately 10am officers located the male in the 1500 block of Lincoln Road and arrested him without incident. The man was found to be in possession of a pellet gun concealed in a shoulder holster.

At approximately 10:30am officers began to execute the search warrant for the residence in the 2600 block of Gem Avenue.

During this search officers located two pellet handguns, a canister of bear spray, a cartridge breathing mask, chemicals known to be used in the manufacturing of homemade explosives and chemicals known to be involved in the production of methamphetamine.

The roadway in the area was temporarily closed as members of the Windsor Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit attended and assessed the scene.

Officers went door-to-door and informed neighbours in the immediate area as to the reason for the heavy police presence. There was no direct threat to the community once the residence was secured by police.

The Explosive Disposal Unit was able to determine that none of the items posed any immediate threat to safety within the residence.

Shortly before 7pm the roadway was re-opened.

Investigators then began the process to apply for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant in relation to the production of methamphetamine.

Investigators arranged to partner with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Clandestine Laboratory Team to assist with the collection of evidence and disposal of hazardous materials at the residence.

Investigators received judicial permission to search the residence for evidence in relation to the production of methamphetamine.

On Saturday October 28th, 2017 at approximately 12pm the roadway in the 2600 block of Gem Avenue was again closed. Members of the Windsor Police Service, as well as members from the OPP executed the search warrant and processed the scene.

Officers retrieved samples and then safely processed numerous hazardous items.

Ten unknown substances were seized and will be forwarded to Health Canada for analysis.

At approximately 4:15pm the roadway was re-opened.

Justin Jamrog, a 38-year-old male from Windsor, is charges with production of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of items for use in the production of methamphetamine.