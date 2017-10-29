The liquidation sales have begun at all Sears Canada locations, including Devonshire mall.
Discounts range from 20% to 50% off on the majority of products, with selected items at 10% off.
Sales...
A wrestling match early Saturday morning has left one person in critical condition.
Police say around 6am that morning two males in the 30’s, who are known to each other, decided...
An 18-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges after he took off from police and ended up crashing in a Starbucks drive-thru.
Police say that around 2pm Friday they were conducting...
LaSalle site plan
Last updated: Sunday October 29th, 2:34pm
A new Harvey’s and Swiss Chalet restaurant combo is planned for the Town of LaSalle.
The new 2,900 square foot building would be built...
Windsor Police have released a video of suspect puncturing vehicle tires on Sunday.
Police say it happened around 4:30am in the area of...
Windsor Police are offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the location of Bryce Hall and the prosecution of those responsible for his disappearance.
According to police, Hall...
MichaelGray and Crystal Kavanaugh of Windsor won $50,000 with Instant 24 Days To Celebrate.
“The Instant 24 Days To Celebrate ticket caught my eye immediately,” shared Crystal, while at the OLG...
