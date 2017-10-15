Mostly CloudyNow
Sunday October 15th, 2017

Posted at 2:00pm

Weekly Top Newsmakers

Dayus Roofing Fined After Young Worker Death

Dayus Roofing Inc. pleaded guilty and has been fined after the death of an employee. On December 11th, 2015 workers employed by Dayus Roofing were removing old shingles and the application...

UPDATED: Charges Laid After 75-Year-Old Woman Assaulted On The Ganatchio Trail

Last updated: Sunday October 15th, 10:04am Windsor Police laid charges after an assault on the Ganatchio Trail Sunday morning. Police say that around 8am they were called to area of the Ganatchio...

Charges Laid After East Windsor Arson

Last updated: Sunday October 15th, 10:04am Windsor Police have laid chargers after an East Windsor arson. According to police, on Monday, October 9th, 2017 around 2:40am they were called to the area...

Sears Canada To Close

Sears Canada is closing all of their stores. The company announced Tuesday that they will be applying to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for approval to liquidate all of its...

Playground Set On Fire In Tecumseh

Photo by Kyle Shafer Last updated: Sunday October 15th, 10:04am Tecumseh Fire crews have extinguished a fire at the playground in Lacasse park. The fire broke out around 6pm and smoke could be...

Mac’s Convenience Store Robbed In LaSalle

LaSalle Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store. Officers were called around 4:30 this morning after the robbery took place at the Mac’s Convenience store located at 2055 Sandwich...

Windsor Man Charged With Child Pornography Related Offences

A Windsor man is facing child pornography charges. Police say that in August the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) received information from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) that a...

College Faculty Table Final Offer In Hopes To Avert Strike

The union for the Ontario public college faculty has tabled what it is calling a final offer to the College Employer Council in a bid to avert a strike at...

