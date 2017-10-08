Did You Miss These Top Windsor Newsmakers This Week?

[...]
The joy of the holiday season arrives early at Caesars Windsor when award-winning multi-platinum superstar Mariah Carey, brings her live show to town on Friday, November 17th at 9 pm.
With...
The Canada Border Services Agency has charged two commercial truck drivers under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, after 11 foreign nationals were found inside their truck.
Officials say that on...
Handout photo
Holiday Beach Conservation Area has a new cottage available to rent.
“Our new cottage is exquisitely designed for couples or families,” reports Kevin Money, ERCA’s Director of Conservation Services. “Located...
One person was killed after a train crash in Lakeshore Wednesday evening.
OPP say the crash involving a pedestrian happened around 6:30pm on the CP rail line between Essex County Road...
Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at a Tim Hortons.
Police say it happened around 2:40am on Thursday October 5th, 2017 in the...
Police photo
Police in Chatham-Kent are looking for assistance after a theft from Parks Blueberries
According to police, just before 6pm on Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 an unknown woman entered the business....
Dayus Roofing Inc. pleaded guilty and has been fined after the death of an employee.
On December 11th, 2015 workers employed by Dayus Roofing were removing old shingles and the application...
Comment With Facebook