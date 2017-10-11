20 VIC Shopping Centres and Devonshire Mall has received a gold award in the cause related category at the International Council of Shopping Centers 2017Canadian Shopping Centre Awards.

Devonshire Mall was instrumental in assisting the development of the customized manual for waste reduction, environmental sustainability, activities and special in-centre events which was used by all 20 VIC Management Ltd. properties.

The mall alone collected over 89,000 lbs. of e-waste at their event held in April 2017.

“It is with great pride that Devonshire Mall is part of such a strong environmental program. We continue to work with many local groups and non-profit organizations in the common effort improving our community, not only with a venue to recycle, but provide educational opportunities to our shoppers,” said Chris Savard, General Manager of Devonshire Mall.