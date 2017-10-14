We’re excited to kick off tomorrow’s 40th anniversary of the Detroit Free Press/Chemical Bank Marathon, but our race day weather forecast has changed. Our number one priority is runner safety and we’d like to ensure you’re aware of our process and plan for inclement weather after the race begins. Note, as of right now, the race is on as usual.

In the event of a thunderstorm that produces lightning within 7 miles of our course, the race course will be evacuated and, unfortunately, the race will be canceled. Marathon staff, law enforcement and medical personnel on the course will direct you to the nearest shelter until it is safe.