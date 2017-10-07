Dayus Roofing Inc. pleaded guilty and has been fined after the death of an employee.

On December 11th, 2015 workers employed by Dayus Roofing were removing old shingles and the application of new shingles to the roof of a house. One of the workers was collecting old shingles for disposal into a garbage dumpster located at the ground level.

According to the courts, all the workers on the roof that day were supplied with and wearing fall protection equipment consisting of a harness attached via a lanyard to safety lines and anchor points on the roof; all had been trained and tested in use of fall protection.

An Investigation determined that the young worker was traversing the roof (a distance of approximately 60 feet) to dispose of materials into the garbage dumpster, and apparently detached the lanyard from the work zone safety line and reattached it to the safety line that traversed the roof.

On one occasion while traversing the roof the young worker did not reattach the lanyard to the safety line. It is believed that on that occasion that the young worker lost footing and fell to the ground below, sustaining severe injuries.

The young worker was hospitalized for over six months, never regaining consciousness, and passed away.

Dayus Roofing was fined $90,000 in the Ontario Court of Justice on Friday.