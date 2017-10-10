Dancing with the Stars: Live!–Light Up the Night, heads to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor for two all ages shows on Saturday, January 20th at 4pm and 9pm.

Fans of the show have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live! This all-new production showcases ballroom and contemporary dances from ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, including sizzling group numbers, steamy duets and over the top original pieces.

Tickets start at $35 Canadian plus applicable taxes and on sale now online only at www.caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.com, and starting at noon on Friday, October 13th at the Caesars Windsor Box Office.