Construction is underway on the new Rotary Centennial Plaza along the riverfront.

The plaza located at the foot of the Civic Esplanade between Goyeau and McDougall Streets and will be integrated with the trail, Spirit of Windsor train engine plaza and the train ferry lifts.

It will include trellis, seating, lighting as well as landscaping elements. At the centre of the plaza will be an element commemorating the 100th anniversary of Rotary in Windsor, incorporating light, a time capsule, seating and commemorative plaques.

Scattered throughout the site along spiraling pathways will be smaller plaza areas to accommodate tables with umbrellas for people to eat or play games along the river as well as benches and swing benches.

Total cost for the project is estimated at $395,000 with the city and Rotary sharing half the cost each. The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) has confirmed that they will commit $3,500 a year for a term of ten years to ensure that these enhancements are maintained.

The grand opening and dedication is planned for May 12th, 2018.