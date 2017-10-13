The Town of Lakestore reports housing starts continue to be strong heading towards the end of 2017. As of September 30th, 2017, a total of 894 building permits have been issued. A total of 261 of those building permits are for new home construction.

Looking back a year, as of September 30, 2016, a total of 697 building permits were issued, 212 of those building permits were for new home construction. There are 197 more building permits in 2017 than 2016 to date.

The town says that for 2016 there was a total of 888 building permits issued. Lakeshore has already exceeded this number with three more months to go in 2017.

Lakeshore continues to surpass all other municipalities in Essex County. The Town anticipates 1000 building permits issued by the end of the year, a new record for Lakeshore.