Scaring up sales before Halloween, a local comic shop is also celebrating an anniversary.

On Saturday, October 28th, Paper Heroes: Comic Book Lounge & Collectibles (located at 2857 Howard Avenue) is marking a fantastic four years in business. Using it to host their annual Halloween Comicfest, there will be a sale and activities for the kids as well.

“We have a bunch of free Halloween themed comics to hand out with a limit of two-per-person while supplies last,” said owner Scott St. Amour. “Batman is showing up to take pictures with the kids, who are also encouraged to dress up. We are also celebrating Paper Heroes four Year Anniversary with a storewide sale. All toys, statues, collectibles, artwork, t-shirts and back issues will be 25% off while all graphic novels will be 40% off. Everyone who makes a purchase on the 28th will also be entered into a raffle for a $100 Paper Heroes Gift Certificate.”

The store’s success is a big deal for the long time comic reader. After moving to a new school in 1986, his new friends were already fans. From there, St. Amour’s first purchase was Uncanny X-Men #212. With a cover image of a beat-up Wolverine, the store owner got the book because it caught his eye — he had no idea who the Canadian superhero was.

Grabbing any X-Men comic he could get, St. Amour soon added another favourite. Being exposed by his friend to DC Comics, he became a fan of Batman and has been reading for 30 years.

“The first comic shop i ever went into was Olympic Records and then Border City Comics opened up — I became a regular for 20 years,” said St. Amour. “I also went to New Age Comics, which became the Comic Zone, and even worked there for a short time. While living in Ottawa for six years I would visit Silver Snail Comics on a weekly basis.”

Although he wanted to open a comic shop since childhood, it took one door closing before St. Amour actually got his own opportunity.

“As a kid I always thought about opening a shop,” he said. “Four-years-ago I had to make a decision about looking for a new job. I had been working in retail management for 20 years and could either continue down that path or use what I had learned and finally give the comic shop a chance. It was the time where I could give it a shot and wether I failed or succeeded I could at least say I tried.”

Applying elements from shops he’d visited into his own, the owner was successful. Not having big expectations to start, St. Amour was surprised to receive the model for success hobby shop award from Biz X magazine in his first year. Paper Heroes has been nominated every time since and is now one of the biggest comic shops in Windsor.

Enjoying many highlights, this year has been especially memorable. From big events to some situations outside of the box, St. Amour has managed to help many people along the way.

“There have been a bunch of highlights this year,” he said. “Free Comic Book Day in May is always the biggest highlight though. Not only are we getting people together to share there love of comics, but we were able to help support great causes like The Fight Like Mason Foundation with our charity BBQ. We have had a few wedding engagement photo shoots in the store, been a part of Windsor Comicon, hosted a gigantic Batman Day event and even helped sponsor a Star Wars night at The Windsor Symphony Orchestra.”

Being in business for four years, St. Amour hopes to stay open for many more. Even though he’s fulfilled his childhood dream and owns a successful business, the owner just wants to keep customers happy at the end of the day.

“I just hope people have a good time when coming to the store,” said St. Amour. “My goal in opening the store was to provide a clean, friendly environment that focused on customer service and I just want to continue providing that to everyone who walks through the doors.”

Paper Heroes will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for their Halloween Comicfest and anniversary celebration. For more information, those interested can visit their facebook page.