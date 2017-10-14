The union for the Ontario public college faculty has tabled what it is calling a final offer to the College Employer Council in a bid to avert a strike at 12:01am. Monday.

The union says that their offer is built around three critical proposals to “improve education quality for students and treat faculty fairly.”

Those are a 50:50 ratio of full-time to contract faculty, which currently sits at over 70% contract faculty, increased job security for partial-load faculty, who currently work on one-semester contracts, and academic freedom to give faculty a stronger voice in academic decision-making.

“This is a fair and reasonable offer that addresses the top concerns of faculty across the province while taking into account the employer’s concerns about costs,” said JP Hornick, chair of the bargaining team for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU). “If the Council team cannot accept this final offer, it is because they are more interested in profits and power than the well-being of our students and the college system.

OPSEU represents over 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians working at 24 public colleges across Ontario including St. Clair College in Windsor and Chatham.