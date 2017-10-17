CJAM 99.1 FM is getting ready for their annual Pledge Drive Fundraiser.

This year it kicks off on Friday, October 20th at noon and run until Friday, October 27th at 1pm.

The annual pledge drive it the only time of year CJAM reaches out to the community for financial support in order to continue daily operations at the station. This year CJAM is allocating funds raised to make some much needed updates to their website, studio, and help prepare for an upcoming digital shift.

“CJAM receives hundreds of new albums every week from different record labels across North America and beyond,” states Brady Holek, Station Manager at CJAM 99.1 FM. “We currently rely on CD submissions but digital submissions are becoming more of an industry standard, and CJAM needs to be prepared for the eventual digital swing away from CDs. We are hoping to create a framework to receive and store new music, as well as create a database so our programmers can access that music at the station. On top of that, our website needs work in terms of access to archived programs, and we would also like to integrate that with a CJAM streaming/listening app.”

CJAM 99.1 FM is a non-profit campus-community radio station located on the University of Windsor campus. CJAM has been broadcasting on the FM dial since 1983, providing music and information programming not offered by mainstream commercial media.

Find more information on the pledge drive on their website.