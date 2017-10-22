Partly CloudyNow
Sunday October 22nd, 2017

Posted at 3:06pm

Leamington
Now that most of the final touches have been applied to the new Leamington District Secondary School, the community is invited to a Celebration of Completion, Monday, October 23rd.

Everyone is welcome to visit the new $32 million dollar school located at 80 Oak Street West and learn about the way the building enhances learning.

Students and staff will be on hand during the evening to demonstrate in classrooms, labs and shops.

There will be a short presentation in the gym at 6pm followed by an Open House for self-guided tours of the building until 8pm.

 

