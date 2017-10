Windsor Fire & Rescue Services will be at Devonshire Mall Thursday to Saturday with plenty of Fire Prevention Week activities.

Highlights include Plinko game and prizes, fire truck tours, fire safety-related information and materials, giveaways, fire extinguisher simulator, and an appearance by fire safety mascot Sparky.

In addition, TSSA, Union Gas, Belfor, ESA, KIDDE, First Alert, ENWIN, Dowler Karn, and the Windsor-Essex Health Unit will join them at the mall.